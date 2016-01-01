Dr. Jodie Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Harper, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodie Harper, MD
Dr. Jodie Harper, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
-
1
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-6700
-
2
Wound Care Specialists of Indiana PC1200 W Carmel Dr Ste 103, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 571-8900
-
3
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo1907 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 456-5611
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
About Dr. Jodie Harper, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003817297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Geriatric Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Cellulitis and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.