Overview of Dr. Jodie Harper, MD

Dr. Jodie Harper, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Harper works at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Cellulitis and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.