Dr. Jodie Labowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodie Labowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 645 E Missouri Ave Ste 280, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 843-1265
-
2
Arizona Digestive Health PC20033 N 19th Ave Bldg 2, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 242-2555
-
3
Thunderbird Endoscopy Center5823 W Eugie Ave Ste B, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 843-1265
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The availability of these offices was exceptional. The facility on Thunderbird on the day of the procedure was better than any hospital.
About Dr. Jodie Labowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922074012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labowitz has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labowitz speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Labowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labowitz.
