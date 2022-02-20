Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD
Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
Salt Lake Region Neurosurgery1327 E 2100 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 363-2473
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitt is a very confident, thorough, and extremely caring individual. I had gone through multiple rounds of physical therapy and several Dr's prior to being seen by her. She recognized quickly, due to her expertise and knowledge that I had a herniated disc that was pinching my nerves badly and needed to be replaced. After consulting with her, I was excited and ready for her to perform the surgery. Her experience and skill as a surgeon has made my life so much better. After a quick surgery and recovery, my neck is great. She truly values her successes by seeing her patients fully recover.
About Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1053325365
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ U Hosp/NJ Med Sch
- Ohio St U
- Med Coll of PA
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt speaks French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.