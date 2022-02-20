Overview of Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD

Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levitt works at salt lake region neurosurgery, llc in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.