Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD

Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Levitt works at salt lake region neurosurgery, llc in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salt Lake Region Neurosurgery
    1327 E 2100 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 363-2473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 3 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 4 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 20, 2022
    Dr. Levitt is a very confident, thorough, and extremely caring individual. I had gone through multiple rounds of physical therapy and several Dr's prior to being seen by her. She recognized quickly, due to her expertise and knowledge that I had a herniated disc that was pinching my nerves badly and needed to be replaced. After consulting with her, I was excited and ready for her to perform the surgery. Her experience and skill as a surgeon has made my life so much better. After a quick surgery and recovery, my neck is great. She truly values her successes by seeing her patients fully recover.
    Stephen Matkin — Feb 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053325365
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ U Hosp/NJ Med Sch
    Internship
    • Ohio St U
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodie Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levitt works at salt lake region neurosurgery, llc in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Levitt’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

