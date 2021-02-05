Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO
Overview of Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO
Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Hamer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hamer's Office Locations
-
1
North Springs Family Medicine and Urgent8540 Scarborough Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 955-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamer?
Dr. Jodie Mesa is very caring, attentive and perceptive Physician You know she values you as an individual when you meet with her. She is both mine and my husbands primary Physician and we feel very fortunate to have found her. We always come away after our visits comforted by the fact she is the perfect Physician for my husband and I.
About Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114187648
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY HOSPITAL
- Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamer works at
Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.