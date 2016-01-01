Dr. Jodie Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Rai, MD
Overview of Dr. Jodie Rai, MD
Dr. Jodie Rai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rai works at
Dr. Rai's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jodie Rai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952393191
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rai works at
Dr. Rai speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.
