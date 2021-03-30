See All Dermatologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Jodie Sasaki, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Jodie Sasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. 

Dr. Sasaki works at Dermatology Clinic - Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southlake Clinic Time Square
    660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 690-3483
  2. 2
    Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center
    400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-3440
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jodie Sasaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902251457
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasaki works at Dermatology Clinic - Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sasaki’s profile.

    Dr. Sasaki has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sasaki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

