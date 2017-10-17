See All Psychiatrists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Fairlawn, OH
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO

Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio University.

Dr. Skillicorn works at A Mindful Path in Fairlawn, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skillicorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Mindful Path
    150 N Miller Rd Ste 450A, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 208-5772
  2. 2
    3610 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 441-4569

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 17, 2017
Dr. Skillicorn, has assisted me breathing exercises, EFT, EMDR. Has help me also with some holistic herbal supplements to assist anxiety, depression, and insomnia. She has a gentle personality with a positive touch. She is an amazing Physican.
DO in Akron, OH — Oct 17, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO
About Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO

Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
19 years of experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1922298843
  • 1922298843
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Ohio University
  • Ohio University
Medical Education
Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Skillicorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Skillicorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skillicorn works at A Mindful Path in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Skillicorn’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Skillicorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skillicorn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skillicorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skillicorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

