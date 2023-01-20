Dr. Jody Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Houston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
His entire staff is fantastic.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891724100
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houston has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.