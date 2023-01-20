Overview

Dr. Jody Houston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. Houston works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.