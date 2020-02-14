Overview of Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD

Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Sierra Vista Medical Group in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.