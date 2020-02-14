Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD
Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
Sierra Vista Medical Group75 Colonia de Salud Ste 100C, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 452-0144
Canyon Vista Medical Center Psych Unit5700 E Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-4641
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Jenkins! She has done several procedures over the years for me and I am so grateful to her. My most recent was today, she performed a colonoscopy and reassured me that my fear of cancer was unfounded. My grandmother had rectal cancer and I have always feared this diagnosis. Thank you so much Dr. Jenkins and bless you. Linda Dailing...Princess Mambo
About Dr. Jody Jenkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.