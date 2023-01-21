Overview of Dr. Jody Leonardo, MD

Dr. Jody Leonardo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Leonardo works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.