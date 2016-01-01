Overview

Dr. Jody Lewinter, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Lewinter works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.