Overview

Dr. Jody Lewinter, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Lewinter works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    445 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jody Lewinter, MD

    Occupational Medicine
    English
    1376520858
    Education & Certifications

    HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jody Lewinter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewinter works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lewinter’s profile.

    Dr. Lewinter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewinter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewinter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewinter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

