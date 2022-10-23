Dr. Reiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jody Reiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Jody Reiser, MD
Dr. Jody Reiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Dr. Reiser's Office Locations
Arizona Center for Neurologic Medicine PC2702 N 3rd St Ste 2007, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 200-6900
Arizona Ctr Neurological Medcn7600 N 15th St Ste 191, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 200-6999Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, explained and reviewed all the information.
About Dr. Jody Reiser, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194949560
Education & Certifications
- University TX Hlth Sci Ctr
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.