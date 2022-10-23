See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jody Reiser, MD

Neurology
3.4 (35)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jody Reiser, MD

Dr. Jody Reiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.

Dr. Reiser works at Arizona Center for Neurologic Medicine PC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reiser's Office Locations

    Arizona Center for Neurologic Medicine PC
    2702 N 3rd St Ste 2007, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 200-6900
    Arizona Ctr Neurological Medcn
    7600 N 15th St Ste 191, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 200-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
Essential Tremor
Sudoscan
Concussion
Essential Tremor
Sudoscan

Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Thorough, explained and reviewed all the information.
    — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jody Reiser, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194949560
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiser works at Arizona Center for Neurologic Medicine PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Reiser’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

