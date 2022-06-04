Overview of Dr. Jody Rose, DPM

Dr. Jody Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Rose works at Thomas S. Murray Dpm Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.