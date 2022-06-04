Dr. Jody Rose, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Thomas S. Murray Dpm Inc.2801 Parklawn Dr Ste 405, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 733-1711
Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma100 SE 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Directions (405) 733-1711
- 3 4400 Grant Blvd Ste 110, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 733-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The most congenial, kind, honest, conservative doctor over 24 yrs experience. He LISTENS. Where others have failed he gets to the problem & gets you fixed up. He did residency in surgical center & saw everything imaginable they highly recommend him & I was referred to him by drs & nurses who see him. Frt desk a little grumpy be kind you will win her over. Nurse A++. Never had an issue with any surgery nor billing issues. HIGHLY recommend. NO ONE ELSE WILL ever touch my feet or ankles. JW, OKC
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184623001
- HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
