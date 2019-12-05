Dr. Jody Short, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Short, DO
Overview of Dr. Jody Short, DO
Dr. Jody Short, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Short's Office Locations
-
1
Kettering Health3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
-
2
Kettering Health Network (brain Spine)3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8043
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Short is compassionate and has great character. He is clinically excellent and extremely personal in the office and in the Interventional Radiology lab. He evaluated my situation and took immediate action to set up intervention to eliminate any guess work about the problem. He was considerate of my need to get back to work ASAP following an extended period of disability unrelated to this problem and put my needs at the top of his to do list. This gentleman is exceptional in many ways.
About Dr. Jody Short, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053527523
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
- Grandview Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
