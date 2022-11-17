Overview of Dr. Joe Ades, DPM

Dr. Joe Ades, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Ades works at Foot and Ankle Associates PLLC in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.