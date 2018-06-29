Dr. Joe Ajala, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Ajala, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joe Ajala, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Dr. Ajala works at
Locations
Plano Smile Design7965 Custer Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 427-7346Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajala?
It’s actually a pleasure to go to the dentist now. Dr. Ajala has such an upbeat attitude The staff is friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Joe Ajala, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1619094166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajala accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ajala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ajala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajala works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.