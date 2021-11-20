See All Vascular Surgeons in Independence, MO
Dr. Joe Cates, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (64)
Map Pin Small Independence, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joe Cates, MD

Dr. Joe Cates, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Cates works at UCLA ENTERTAINMENT IND MEDGRP in Independence, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Clinton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cates' Office Locations

    Kansas City Vascular & General Surgery Group - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 205, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6985
    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-7204
    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Clinton
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2021
    Excellent care all around. Explained everything well, confident, talented, caring. One of finest surgeons I know. His staff was also top notch. What more needs to be said? Hundreds of reviews before mine and he maintains his 5 star rating. That’s all you need to see.
    Max Glaser — Nov 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joe Cates, MD
    About Dr. Joe Cates, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316942972
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Senior Resident in General Surgery, UCLA School of Medicine|UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA school of Medicine|University Of California Los Angeles School of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Cates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cates has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

