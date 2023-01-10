Dr. Joe Chehade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chehade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Chehade, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Chehade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Chehade works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Endocrinology - Emerson4555 Emerson St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 383-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chehade?
Please know I truly feel the care I received was "Very Good!" I appreciate the time and care Dr. Chehade showed me. I especially appreciate the time he took to understand and answer my questions, taking care to know that I truly understood.
About Dr. Joe Chehade, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1124078076
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chehade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chehade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chehade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chehade works at
Dr. Chehade speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chehade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chehade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chehade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chehade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.