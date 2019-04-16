Dr. Joe Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10931 Cherry St Ste 300LOS, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-1011
-
2
Liza Hertz MD10861 Cherry St Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joe Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1700817350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
