Dr. Joe Ellington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Ellington Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joe Ellington Jr, MD
Dr. Joe Ellington Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, WV.
Dr. Ellington Jr works at
Dr. Ellington Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Mountain View Obstetrics and Gynecology112 Undercliff Ter, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellington Jr?
My last visit with doctor Ellington was when I had my last period and I just needs to know if he can see to see why my period have been on sixteen days and it’s trying to go off.
About Dr. Joe Ellington Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093805392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellington Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellington Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellington Jr works at
Dr. Ellington Jr has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellington Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.