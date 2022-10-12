Dr. Joe Etter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Etter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joe Etter, DO
Dr. Joe Etter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Etter works at
Dr. Etter's Office Locations
-
1
Burleson Old Town Medical Center312 E Renfro St Ste 101, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 295-3100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etter?
Dr. Etter and his Staff are all very professional, knowledgeable, caring as well as friendly! You’re treated like more than “just another patient” Appointments are a little inconvenient at times, but I’m betting this is because the high demand. Once you’re a patient, you’re not changing doctors or offices! Just absolutely awesome service from start to finish!
About Dr. Joe Etter, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336197599
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dallas Baptist University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etter works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Etter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.