Dr. Joe Fahed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joe Fahed, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
6560 Fannin St Ste 6206560 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2182
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 347-3991Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fahed was not rushed. Took time to talk with me, uncovering pertinent information that was key to forming his diagnosis.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
