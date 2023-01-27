Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD
Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gamboa's Office Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3701 Skypark Dr Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions
Rheumatology3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-7297
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The diagnosis is correct A great doctor
About Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1598072779
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamboa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamboa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamboa has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamboa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamboa speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamboa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamboa.
