Dr. Joe George, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joe George, DPM
Dr. Joe George, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. George's Office Locations
MK Orthopaedics963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-6900
MK Orthopaedics396 Remington Blvd Ste 131, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 679-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality. Very intelligent. Gets to the root of the problem and treats it. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joe George, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114068202
Education & Certifications
- Eurpoean Foot & Ankle Trauma and Reconstruction Fellowship
- Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.