Overview of Dr. Joe George, DPM

Dr. Joe George, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. George works at MK Orthopaedics in Joliet, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.