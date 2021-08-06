Overview

Dr. Joe Khoury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences|Lebanese University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Khoury works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.