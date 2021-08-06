Dr. Joe Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Khoury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences|Lebanese University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
Borland Groover Baptist Beaches1375 Roberts Dr Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-0056Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
Dr. Khoury is timely, thorough, and has great bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Joe Khoury, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396949954
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine|University of Florida
- Yale Sch of Med
- Brody Sch Med E Carolina University|Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences|Lebanese University-School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.