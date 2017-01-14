Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic - Little Rock5315 W 12th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic206 S 1st St, Mc Gehee, AR 71654 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hargrove?
Dr Joe Hargrove is the BEST, you will find no other better, he has always been there when I needed him. He so cares about his patients. He is never to busy to answer any and everything you need to know. So very trust worthy. It truely scares me to even think about him retireing, we are the same age, Again, if a person is looking for a very careing heart doctor, look no futher, he is ace. Now I have been his patient for 26 years.
About Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285628065
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Ar
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hargrove using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrove has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
