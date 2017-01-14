See All Cardiologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Hargrove works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Mc Gehee, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic - Little Rock
    5315 W 12th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic
    206 S 1st St, Mc Gehee, AR 71654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.1
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2017
    Dr Joe Hargrove is the BEST, you will find no other better, he has always been there when I needed him. He so cares about his patients. He is never to busy to answer any and everything you need to know. So very trust worthy. It truely scares me to even think about him retireing, we are the same age, Again, if a person is looking for a very careing heart doctor, look no futher, he is ace. Now I have been his patient for 26 years.
    Janice M Dicus in Little Rock, AR — Jan 14, 2017
    • Cardiology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285628065
    • University Hospital Of Ar
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

