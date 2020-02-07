See All Vascular Surgeons in Newark, NJ
Dr. Joe Huang, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Newark, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joe Huang, MD

Dr. Joe Huang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Rutgers Health Vascular Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Huang's Office Locations

    Rutgers Health Vascular Surgery
    150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-9371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Amish Patel — Feb 07, 2020
    About Dr. Joe Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083858872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Rutgers Health Vascular Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

