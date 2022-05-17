See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Joe Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joe Lee, MD

Dr. Joe Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Lee works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joe Yb Lee MD Inc.
    289 W Huntington Dr Ste 103, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 821-0707
  2. 2
    UCI Orthopedic Surgery
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-5547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2022
    The best Dr. There can be. I am very grateful , with your excellent dedication. My lumbar surgery is wonderful. Blessing. Tk. Dr.
    Guadalupe Avila — May 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joe Lee, MD
    About Dr. Joe Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1437313095
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

