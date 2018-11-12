Dr. Joe Li, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Li, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joe Li, DPM
Dr. Joe Li, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Goldenfeet Podiatry Dr. Joe Li140 Pinnacles Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 490-9990
Victorina's Diabetes Endocrinology and Metabolism Inc.4879 Palm Coast Pkwy NW Unit 2, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 225-4462
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The very best DR I have ever had work on my feet,
About Dr. Joe Li, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
