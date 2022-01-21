See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Joe Massey, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joe Massey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Massey works at Pathways Fertility in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathways Fertility (Formerly Massey Fertility Services)
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 214, Atlanta, GA 30327
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Female Infertility

Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Joe Massey is the Pioneer when it comes to IVF. Yes, it took me 6 times going through IVF starting at age 30. I would only have maybe 3-5, not even knowing if they would be viable eggs. Many woman in the waiting room would have 30-40. ( i could see their egg count in their hands and ball my eyes out) After our many tries, Dr. Massey gave me the highest doses of Gonal F. I think 400 at the time and the highest of the other injectables. He tried everything for us. Every moment was touch and go. He would try ICSI and other procedures. I had my 1st son in 2000 and my 2nd 2004. Again, going through 6 IVF CYCLES. Dr. Daniel Shapiro & Andrew Toledo were also instrumental in my transfers. Dr. Joe Massey 1st IVF BABY. He’s a legend. If he is not practicing, please consider reaching out to Dr. Shapiro & Dr. Toledo. This GROUP IS THE ORIGINAL for IVF near & far. Thank you Doctor Massey for never giving up on me ????
    Stephanie Persall — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Joe Massey, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275593394
    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fellowship in Infertility
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massey works at Pathways Fertility in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Massey’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

