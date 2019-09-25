Overview of Dr. Joe Navejar IV, DO

Dr. Joe Navejar IV, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Navejar IV works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.