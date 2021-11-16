Overview

Dr. Joe Proctor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Proctor works at Iberia Medical Center North Cmp in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.