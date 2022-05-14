Dr. Joe Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Robinson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joe Robinson Jr, MD
Dr. Joe Robinson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Dr. Robinson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson Jr?
The diagnostic center is full of staff that are friendly and thorough.
About Dr. Joe Robinson Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225075815
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Upper Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson Jr speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.