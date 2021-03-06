Dr. Joe Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Ruiz, MD
Dr. Joe Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Joe L Ruiz Inc9615 Brighton Way Ste 332, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 271-9177
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Ruiz has a small friendly and informative staff. Your visits with Dr Ruiz is one on one. He spends on average an hour with his patients. Dr Ruiz is very thorough and over 30+ years of experience. He treats the medical issue you have and then helps you to have an overall healthy lifestyle, and overcome the reason you get sick. He does have holistic knowledge but overall he is a western doctor. He does do IV Vitamins and injections. He helps build your immune system. He has been my family's doctor for 30 years. He gets to know YOU, you are not just another patient, a number or a case.
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1487799219
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
