Dr. Joe Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Joe Smith, MD
Dr. Joe Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Dothan Hematology & Oncology P. C.4300 W Main St Ste 403, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-4788
ENTcare102 Doctors Dr # 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2014 he preformed sinus surgery on me and ever since then his office staff have been great
About Dr. Joe Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Fla College Med
- Saint Louis University
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
