Dr. Joe Speer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joe Speer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
ADHD and Mood Center of Oklahoma6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 461-5767Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing him for a while now and he is the most caring, thorough & professional doc I’ve ever had. You would swear that he was a D.O. Lol Krista runs that entire office so well & always has a smile on her face - Love them
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467475491
- University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Speer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Speer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speer.
