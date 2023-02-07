See All Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Joe Speer, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joe Speer, MD

Dr. Joe Speer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Speer works at Shadow Mountain Behavioral Hlth in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Speer's Office Locations

    ADHD and Mood Center of Oklahoma
    6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 461-5767
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 07, 2023
    I’ve been seeing him for a while now and he is the most caring, thorough & professional doc I’ve ever had. You would swear that he was a D.O. Lol Krista runs that entire office so well & always has a smile on her face - Love them
    Lisa J — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Joe Speer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467475491
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
