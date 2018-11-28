Overview of Dr. Joe Wilkinson, MD

Dr. Joe Wilkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkinson works at West Texas Medical Associates in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Brady, TX and Sonora, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.