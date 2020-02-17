Dr. Joe Zuerker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuerker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Zuerker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Zuerker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Zuerker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4247
-
2
Mercy Clinic Primary Care Moore Sw 4th St1060 Sw 4th St, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 378-5491
- 3 5200 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 416-9703
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuerker?
The absolutely best doctor I've ever encountered. Saved my life.
About Dr. Joe Zuerker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780693309
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuerker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuerker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuerker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuerker works at
Dr. Zuerker has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuerker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuerker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuerker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuerker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuerker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.