Overview of Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD

Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Daristotle works at Fairmont ENT Associates Inc in Fairmont, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.