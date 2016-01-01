Overview of Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD

Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Abramowitz works at Joel Abramowitz MD in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.