Dr. Joel Alack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Alack, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Alack, MD
Dr. Joel Alack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Alack works at
Dr. Alack's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Hospital Medicine5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-4050MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Our Lady of the Lake7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alack?
About Dr. Joel Alack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1568968196
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alack works at
Dr. Alack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.