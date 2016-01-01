Dr. Joel Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Arroyo, MD
Dr. Joel Arroyo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo's Office Locations
- 1 5305 E Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (323) 726-3571
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Arroyo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336167899
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
