Dr. Joel Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
-
1
Joel A Baum, M.d.11203 Queens Blvd Ste 204, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 897-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baum?
About Dr. Joel Baum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679592083
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baum speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.