See All Neurosurgeons in Meriden, CT
Dr. Joel Bauman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joel Bauman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Bauman, MD

Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from N.Y.U.|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Bauman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bauman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2290
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 1003, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Connecticomp
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bauman?

    Dec 27, 2022
    I had seen another surgeon that had no time for me. Dr. Bauman spent as much time as I needed with him, answering questions and explaining my spinal fusion surgery taking his time. I feel like he cares about his patients and truly wants the best outcome for them..
    Kerry C — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Bauman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Bauman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bauman to family and friends

    Dr. Bauman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bauman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Bauman, MD.

    About Dr. Joel Bauman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366591778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hosital, Boston MA, Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship - Eric J. Woodard MD, Fellowship Director|New England Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital of the Univ of Penn|Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital of the Univ of Penn|Hospital of the Univ of Penn|Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania|Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • N.Y.U.|New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Bauman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.