Overview of Dr. Joel Bauman, MD

Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from N.Y.U.|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Bauman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.