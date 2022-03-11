Overview of Dr. Joel Berger, DDS

Dr. Joel Berger, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.