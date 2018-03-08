Overview of Dr. Joel Berman, MD

Dr. Joel Berman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Berman works at Joel A Berman MD Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.