Dr. Joel Betesh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent! Very professional. Only met via video visit, but he took care of me & was generally concerned as well.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093724890
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Betesh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betesh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Betesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.