Dr. Joel Biggers, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Biggers, DO

Dr. Joel Biggers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Biggers works at Biggers Family Medicine, P.A. in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Biggers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Biggers Family Medicine P.A.
    538 Wilbur St, Brandon, FL 33511 (813) 655-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Alicia Gaddies — Sep 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Biggers' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Biggers

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Joel Biggers, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215136759
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
