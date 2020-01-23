See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD

Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Bonamo works at Staten Island Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonamo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Office
    2052 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Bonamo has an amazing beside manner...He rook his time...answered all my questions..and made me feel relaxed and at ease...I would recommend him to anyone...
    Kim P. — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD
    About Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316900657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonamo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonamo works at Staten Island Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bonamo’s profile.

    Dr. Bonamo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

