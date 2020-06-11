Dr. Joel Borgella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Borgella, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Borgella, MD
Dr. Joel Borgella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgella's Office Locations
- 1 2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 214, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 509-9032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borgella?
Doctor Borgella is awesome, explaining everything clearly and tell me what i might be having. Even tho I am concerning about the bill and he help me on the blood work to only test what he thinks i needed. nurse is great and patient.
About Dr. Joel Borgella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1548286594
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
